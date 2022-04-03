IU basketball player Xavier Johnson arrested after fleeing deputy in car: Monroe Sheriff

Correction: Johnson was the only IU basketball player arrested in connection with the incident.

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University basketball player Xavier Johnson and one other person were arrested in connection with a reckless driving incident early Sunday, police say.

Johnson was seen speeding and fled an attempted traffic stop with a teammate and another person in the vehicle with him, according to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain.

Around 3:22 a.m., a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy clocked a Dodge Charger going about 90mph on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle continued fleeing and went into an apartment complex north of Walnut Street, Swain said.

The car then ran a stop sign.

The deputy later saw Johnson get out of the driver's seat and move to the back seat as another passenger climbed into the driver's seat, pretending to be the driver. A third occupant did not move from his seat. All three were taken out of the car with assistance from Bloomington police.

During the investigation, it was confirmed Johnson was driving down Walnut going 90 mph, Swain said.

Johnson has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving. He and a passenger were taken to the Monroe County Correctional Center but have since been released. Johnson posted a $2,000 surety and $500 cash bond.

Jonathan Campbell, senior assistant athletic director for IU, released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"Indiana University Athletics and the men’s basketball program are aware of the charges involving Xavier Johnson. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

IU has not named the other player who was in the car with Johnson.

Editor's note: A photo of a Butler basketball player was inadvertently used as the main image on this story but has since been changed. Two other people were originally named, but their identities have been removed. One of them is not an IU basketball player and the other has not been charged. WRTV regrets this error.