Jessica Masker's family holds a balloon release on her birthday, 10 years after her disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — Jessica Masker’s family gathered for a balloon release for what would be her 34th birthday.

Jessica Masker disappeared April 15, 2013, just weeks after giving birth to a son. Police say she walked out of her cousin’s Indianapolis home and hasn't been seen since.

She was last seen on the city’s east side near Washington and Dequincy.

Provided by family.

Her family is frustrated and still looking for answers almost a decade later.

“Police seem to think that foul play was not involved but our family believes different,” Christina Masker, Jessica’s sister, said.

The family wanted to celebrate Jessica on Saturday for what would have been her 34th birthday.

Provided by family.

“We want Jessica to know that this is our way of showing we love her, and we want the public to know that she's still Missing,” Masker said. “We pray and wish every day that this nightmare will be over, and she'll walk through the door.”

The family hopes to shine light on not just Jessica, but all who are missing.

“Never give up hope. We’re always taking pictures because sometimes that’s all you have left, and right now that’s pretty much all we have left of Jessie,” Masker said.

Anyone with information call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.