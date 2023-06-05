Judge orders Noblesville school shooter be released from detention; youth faces new charge in Madison County

NOBLESVILLE — The teen who opened fire in Noblesville West Middle School five years ago will be released from detention in Hamilton County, a judge ruled Monday.

Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix ordered the now-18-year-old to be released from juvenile detention on Wednesday morning.

Upon his release, Felix ordered that the teen be transferred to Madison County's juvenile detention facility where he will face a new battery charge in the juvenile court.

The teen, who turned 18 on April 11, appeared in court Monday with his mother, father and attorney.

He wore an orange-and-white striped jail uniform, glasses, a bushy beard and a full head of thick brown hair. His hands were cuffed in front of him.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center

Five years ago, when he was 13, the teen walked into his middle school armed with two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

He entered a classroom and opened fire, wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler on May 25, 2018.

He was convicted as a juvenile of attempted murder and other crimes.

Felix said the state law mandates that the teen be freed from juvenile detention now that he's 18.

"No order of this court should ever be read in a vacuum," Felix said. "This court will never conduct an order that is oblivious to the terrifying events that caused us to be here."

Judge Felix said his court was notified June 2 that Madison County prosecutors charged the teen with battery.

A Department of Correction counselor testified in April that the teen touched her breast twice and joked about it to other youths at a state detention facility in Madison County on March 20.

When that battery case is resolved and he is released, Felix ordered that the teen live with his parents; be placed on GPS monitoring; abide by a curfew; and that he can use electronic devices for entertainment purposes for no more than two hours a day.

Defense attorney Ben Jaffe said the teen has made a great deal of progress in five years. The teen is not the same desperate, deeply troubled boy he was when he attacked his school, Jaffe said.

In court Monday, Jaffe said the teen had been planning to commit suicide.

"You have a 13-year-old kid that was suicidal. He was going to kill himself and he didn’t want to be forgotten," Jaffe said. "This can't be explained anywhere because none of it makes sense."

Even though the juvenile justice system has limits, Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barbara Trathen said she believes the the teen is still dangerous young man.

"I'm afraid based upon my many years of doing homicide cases, I will always have concerns about this individual," Trathen said.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barb Trathen.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.