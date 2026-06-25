Juror charged with contempt in Toni McClure murder trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A juror is facing charges following the mistrial for Toni McClure.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told WRTV Thursday the judge is charging the juror with Indirect Contempt of Court for “inappropriate communication between a juror and a witness.” The charge is both criminal and civil.

Officials have not released the juror’s identity but said more details are expected to be provided at their initial court appearance.

The mistrial halted the case against McClure, who is charged with murder in the 2024 death of her 5-year-old daughter, Kinsleigh Welty.

McClure’s trial has been rescheduled for August 24, online court records indicated.