Juvenile killed in shooting outside house in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was found dead outside of a house after a shooting early Saturday morning in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bonham Drive. This is near West 30th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

IMPD Officer William Young said they found the juvenile outside when they arrived. His identity hasn't been released at this time.

The case has been assigned to IMPD Homicide Detective Gary Toms.

Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at gary.toms@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.