Juvenile shot on city's near west side, according to police

Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Preliminary information indicates a juvenile was shot Friday night on the city's near west side, according to IMPD.

Officers located a victim after responding to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road for a person shot.

According to police, the individual shot is in stable condition.

