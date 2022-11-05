Juvenile shot on city's near west side, according to police

INDIANAPOLIS — Preliminary information indicates a juvenile was shot Friday night on the city's near west side, according to IMPD.
Officers located a victim after responding to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road for a person shot.
According to police, the individual shot is in stable condition.
