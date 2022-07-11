Watch Now
Juvenile shot on Indianapolis' north side, police say

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Police respond early Monday, July 11, 2022, to East 40th and Ruckle streets for a shooting that left a juvenile wounded.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 06:20:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot early Monday on the city's north side, police say.

The victim, whose exact age police did not provide, was found wounded when officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, officials told WRTV.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and was stable at last check, according to police.

Police have not disclosed additional circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

