Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Juvenile wounded during shootout on Indianapolis' east side, police say

terrace and riley shooting
WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left a juvenile wounded early Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Riley Place.
terrace and riley shooting
terrace and riley shooting
terrace and riley shooting
Posted at 6:26 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 06:26:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was wounded in a shootout early Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.

It happened before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Riley Place, which is just south of an apartment complex and close to Southeastern and Emerson avenues, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived there for a report of a person shot to find the juvenile wounded, but stable. The person's age wasn't immediately provided by police.

At the scene, there were at least 21 evidence markers placed across the street.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told WRTV some reported seeing three possible suspects fleeing in a silver or gray Chevy cobalt.

Police are still investigating and haven't released additional information.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!