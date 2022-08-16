Juvenile wounded during shootout on Indianapolis' east side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was wounded in a shootout early Tuesday on the city's east side, police say.

It happened before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Avenue and Riley Place, which is just south of an apartment complex and close to Southeastern and Emerson avenues, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived there for a report of a person shot to find the juvenile wounded, but stable. The person's age wasn't immediately provided by police.

At the scene, there were at least 21 evidence markers placed across the street.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer told WRTV some reported seeing three possible suspects fleeing in a silver or gray Chevy cobalt.

Police are still investigating and haven't released additional information.