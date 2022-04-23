Juveniles arrested after breaking into auto shop, stealing car from lot: Whitestown PD

WHITESTOWN — Police say juvenile suspects were apprehended Thursday after they broke into an auto shop and stole a car from its lot.

The suspects were arrested while officers responded early Thursday to Jensen Automotive at 5925 Whitestown Pkwy., where they had stolen a 2011 Mercedes-Benz, according to Whitestown police.

Officers were dispatched for a report of two suspicious males going through vehicles in the parking lot there. When they arrived, they discovered the suspects had broken into the business and stolen the keys to the Mercedes before driving it off the lot.

Video surveillance captured the suspects stealing the vehicle about 2 a.m., police said.

Later that day, Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report for a burglary at Tom Wood Toyota to find the stolen vehicle. The suspects were then apprehended and later released into the custody of group home facilitators.

Preliminary charges of burglary and felony theft were presented against the suspects. It wasn't made clear how many suspects were involved.

Whitestown police said investigators were able to find the suspects and car through help from the public and assistance from Boone and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance on this case. Without your help we may not have identified these offenders in such a short time. We would also like to thank the Boone County Sheriff's Office for their teamwork and collaboration on this complex investigation involving both our agencies. This is yet another great example of Boone County Law Enforcement working together to serve and protect the community," said Whitestown police Capt. John Jurkash in a statement.