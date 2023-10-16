Kokomo homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder

KOKOMO — A Kokomo homeowner fatally shot an intruder in his home on Sunday evening.

According to Kokomo police, officers were dispatched the 600 block of E,. Jackson Street after a homeowner called saying he shot an unknown person who broke into his home.

The person shot was found to be dead inside the home when officers arrived.

The homeowner, who had minor abrasions and bruising from the altercation, told police he was sleeping in his residence when he was awakened by the unknown man is his living room. When the unknown male began to physically attack him, he fired a shot to stop the man.

The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Scott Elliot Jones of Kokomo on Monday.