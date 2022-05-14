Kokomo juvenile critically injured in shooting at France Park in Logansport

CASS COUNTY — A shooting at France Park in Logansport late Friday night left a Kokomo boy in critical condition.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

A male under the age of 18 from Kokomo was shot in the chest and flown by medical helicopter to Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff provided an update on the incident on Saturday morning.

They are trying to find four individuals who may have been in a black pickup truck at the scene. The four people are described as a Hispanic male, a white male with a beard who was wearing a red shirt, and two females.

The male with the beard may have been riding the bed of the truck at some point, according to the sheriff.

Anybody with information about the incident or individuals described by the sheriff should contact Detective Joe Nies at 574-753-6293.