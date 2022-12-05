Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Kokomo police searching for driver who struck pedestrian, fled

Kokomo Police.PNG
WRTV
Kokomo Police.PNG
Posted at 1:25 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:25:24-05

KOKOMO — Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

Kokomo police say they found the male pedestrian lying in the road when they responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road.

The pedestrian was transported to a local facility and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe whoever hit the pedestrian was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured between 2014-2021.

Police are asking anyone who may have more information to contact Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-8477 (TIPS) or through the Kokomo Police Department Tip 411 app.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE