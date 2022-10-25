Lawrence PD locates carjacking vehicle, enters questioning with person

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department has provided an update after a carjacking and kidnapping occurred on Monday.

According to the department, police have located a vehicle matching the description provided to them of the stolen vehicle. They have also taken a person in for questioning about the incident.

WRTV first reported on Monday after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.

"He told her to scoot over to the passenger side. At the same time, he pulled up his shirt showing the victim he had a handgun in his waistband," Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff said.

According to Lawrence PD, the victim did everything correctly given the situation.