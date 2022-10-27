Watch Now
Lawrence police involved in shooting, according to Lawrence Police Chief

No officers injured
Paul Chiodo/WRTV Photo
FILE: Lawrence Police Department
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 15:45:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

According to Woodruff, no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

