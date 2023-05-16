Madison Co. deputies shot at while conducting search warrant at Anderson Motel 6

ANDERSON — Madison County deputies say they were shot while conducting a search warrant at a Motel 6 in Anderson on Tuesday.

According to police, they received that Jon Niccum and another woman with felony warrants were at the motel.

Police said they confirmed the two suspects were there and made contact at the motel room door at around 10:30 a.m. this morning.

The door was answered by a woman identified as Brooke Badger, 35, of Anderson.

Police said while one deputy attempted to take the Niccum into custody, he shot at the other deputy.

The deputy then returned fire as he retreated.

"It is not believed that any of the rounds fired struck the officer or suspect," police said in a release.

When the officers retreated for safety, they said the woman fled from the motel on foot and the man fled from the motel window.

Provided by Mark Schwein

The Anderson Police Department SWAT team responded to the motel and when they made entry into the motel room, they said they found Niccum dead in the bathroom from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Department, Niccum was wanted on two felony warrants for Violation of work release and escape.

Brooke Badgers is wanted on two felony warrants for Violation of work release and Violation of a suspended sentence.

Madison County Sheriff's Department Brooke Badgers

Police ask anyone with information on Brooke Badger’s whereabouts are asked to contact Madison County Central Dispatch at (765) 642-0221 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).