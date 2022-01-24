Man, 15-year-old arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General, chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after an armed robbery Saturday at a Dollar General in Indianapolis and they led officers on a chase, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives arrested the pair after they learned one of the suspects possibly pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery around 3:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of English Avenue.

In a Facebook post, IMPD said thanks to an attentive and cooperative witness, officers were eventually able to find the suspect's car. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver led officers on a chase.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into another car in the 1400 block of East Hanna Avenue, according to the post. Both suspects were arrested after they ran away from the car.

Two handguns and money officers believe was stolen during the robbery were recovered after the crash, according to the post. One of the handguns was possibly stolen last year in South Bend.

Photo Provided/IMPD

Photo Provided/IMPD

According to online court records, formal charges haven't been filed yet.