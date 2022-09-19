Man arrested after pointing gun at daughter, firing shots near New Palestine Little League game

NEW PALESTINE — A man faces criminal charges after he was arrested on suspicion of pointing and firing a gun at his 13-year-old daughter near a Little League Baseball game last Friday at New Palestine Junior High.

Jason K. Linville, told police he was aiming at chipmunks on his yard. But through an investigation, police discovered he was actually shooting randomly into the yard during an argument with his young daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Spectators at the baseball field described hearing about 15 shots from Linville's home, which is about a half-mile away from the junior high school. All children were then removed from the field.

Hancock County Sheriff's deputies responded about 7:21 p.m. to Linville's home near the intersection of County roads South 600 West and West 200 South after they received reports of shots fired in the area.

Once there, a deputy informed Linville of an ordinance prohibiting anyone from firing shots within 300 feet of a residence with limited exceptions. Linville then said he understood and "stated what he did was dumb," according to the affidavit.

Deputies were then preparing to leave when they were approached by Linville's daughter. She said she was in an argument with Linville when he repeatedly pointed a handgun at her head, then at the ground, and shot it.

Linville was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Witnesses described hearing what they thought were shots from a .40 caliber gun, followed by at least one from a shotgun. At one point, people possibly heard bullets ricochet and travel through a group of trees.

Police were told that the last shot sounded like it was from a high-caliber weapon and that they were "without a doubt" coming toward people.

A handgun was recovered from inside Linville's home during the investigation.

Linville is charged with one count each of pointing a firearm at another person and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Both are level 6 felonies.

As of Monday, he hadn't been scheduled for an initial hearing.