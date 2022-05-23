Man arrested, charged after gunning down teen on Indianapolis' south side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last on the city's south side that killed an 18-year-old.

Roberto Melendrez-Morgan, 23, was arrested May 17 in the killing of Ngun Peng after police identified him as the suspect in that homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found Peng wounded while responding about 6 p.m. April 25 to the 8800 block of St. Peter Street for a report of a person shot. He was later transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition and later died.

An investigation found that Melendrez-Morgan was possibly involved in dealing narcotics. Indianapolis police later arrested him on felony charges of murder, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and dealing in marijuana. IMPD was assisted by Greenwood police.

Bond was set for Melendrez-Morgan at $200,000, online court records show.

An initial hearing is scheduled for May 26 ahead of a jury trial Aug. 1 in Marion Superior Court.