Man arrested for arson that put injured Indy firefighter in coma

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested after fire officials say he intentionally set a fire where a firefighter was injured.

Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the home near Massachusetts and Rural avenues around 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 for a working residence fire. Heavy smoke was visible from the vacant residence when crews arrived and they were able to get the fire under control in 20 minutes, according to IFD.

While battling the blaze, one firefighter sustained what was noted as a "slight" injury at the time.

In a press release issued Wednesday, IFD said the firefighter was transported to Eskenazi Hospital after complaining of a slight heat related injury. While in the ER, the firefighter's condition worsened and doctors had him placed in a medically induced coma. He remained in the coma for 48 hours.

IFD says the firefighter, whose name has not been released, was showing significant improvement on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be released in the next couple of days.

During the course of their investigation IFD and IMPD Fire Investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set. They arrested a suspect in that fire on Wednesday.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

The fire remains under investigation by IFD and IMPD Fire Investigators.