Man arrested for September 2021 homicide in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than a year, IMPD have made an arrest in a September 2021 homicide in downtown Indianapolis.

On December 22, Markeiss Armstrong, 39, was arrested and eventually charged with murder in the death of Atlas Wedlow.

On Wednesday, September 21, 2021, just after 1:40 a.m., IMPD Downtown District officers were dispatched to the area of N Pennsylvania St and E Ohio St regarding a call of a person down. Officers arrived and found Wedlow near the Sales Force Tower who appeared to have multiple injuries.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported Wedlow to an area hospital where he died.

IMPD Homicide detectives determined this was related to an earlier assault and continued the investigation, during which they were able to identify Armstrong as the alleged suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov