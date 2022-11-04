Man arrested in deadly 2020 shooting of Indiana University student in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection to the 2020 fatal shooting of an Indiana University student in New York City.

William Freeman, 26, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon after he was arrested on Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Ethan Williams, according to the New York City Police Department.

Freeman was arrested on a bench warrant as a person of interest in the investigation. During an interview, Freeman admitted to firing a gun at a crowd the day, time and place Williams was shot in the chest, according to NYPD.

PREVIOUS | Indiana University student killed by stray bullet in New York City

Williams, of Indianapolis, was shot about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2020 on Eldert Street, police have said. Detectives said they believe he was visiting people in the city.

Williams' father told WABC he was a sophomore in the film media program at IU. Williams was concerned about poverty and violence in Indianapolis.

Williams, who graduated from Franklin Central High School, started an LGBTQ club and was a part of the Indianapolis Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council because he wanted to help end the gun violence in the city, Cromley said.

PREVIOUS | Effort underway to build skate park to honor IU student killed in New York City

He graduated high school with four honors diplomas and started his own brand, WABC reported.

This story will be updated.