Man arrested in shooting that critically injured victim in southwest Indianapolis

Provided/IMPD
Posted at 10:50 PM, Mar 03, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting early Thursday on the city's southwest side that left a man critically injured, police said.

The 25-year-old man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon after what police believe was a disturbance between him and another person he knew, according to a news release from IMPD.

Police responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Foltz Street for a reported shooting to find the victim, also 25 years old, wounded. He was subsequently transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police said cooperation from members of the community was essential in the investigation.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been formally charged.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact IMPD Detective Jerry Townsend at 317-327-3475 or Jerry.Townsend@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

