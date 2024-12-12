Mass Ave restaurants keep serving despite vacancies on the avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Massachusetts Avenue is a popular place to find food and drinks in downtown Indianapolis, but the menu of restaurants is liable to change at any moment. Some restaurants have survived for years, but others closed their kitchen for good.

9 Irish Brothers shut down on the corner of Mass Ave and East Street this past weekend. Other restaurants which have closed on Mass Ave in the past year include Mimi Blue, Mass & Belle, Rooster's Kitchen, and World of Beer.

FortyFive Sushi has served food on Mass Ave since its building opened in 2008. Restaurant manager Anthony Maggard said he is thankful the restaurant has remained open while others have faded away.

"It's a great feeling to have our recurring customers coming in, and it's nice that we have been known for such a long time," Maggard said. "It's been a wild ride, especially after COVID lockdowns. I've seen everything I think is possible."

A reminder of restaurants past stands outside of FortyFive. An information board of nearby restaurants includes some that have been closed for nearly a decade.

"I've had some favorites that have had to leave for whatever reason," Maggard said. "Having worked here for a while, it's not fun to see."

The World of Beer space still has the signs advertising the former restaurant nearly a year after it shut down. However, a liquor license application sign on the window is an indication that there is interest in opening another restaurant in that location.

Maggard said the key to surviving on Mass Ave is occasionally changing some food and ambience to remain fresh against the stiff restaurant competition.

He said he's motivated to keep FortyFive thriving because of the people who work there.

"You think about all of your employees and people that rely on steady income," Maggard said.