Man arrested in triple-shooting at Kalao Nightclub in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A man was arrested Monday in connection with an April shooting inside a nightclub that left three people wounded.

The 27-year-old Bloomington man was taken into custody on the city's west end on an arrest warrant connected to the Kalao Nightclub shooting, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting about 1:10 a.m. April 23 after receiving a report that multiple shots had been fired inside the club, 320 N. Walnut St. When officers arrived, they discovered three men, aged 41, 26 and 22, had been shot in a lower-level rear area of the building near the bar and had run outside.

Officers provided medical aid to the men until medics arrived to transport them to a local hospital. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators later found surveillance video that shows the 41-year-old man and the suspect were in an altercation before the suspect drew a handgun and fired multiple times into the crowded bar area, police said. Using that video, investigators found the suspected shooter's identity and obtained a warrant for his arrest April 25.

From there, police surveilled locations around Monroe County until they discovered Monday that the suspect was in a home in the 400 block of South Magnolia Court. A Critical Incident Response Team responded to the area because he was believed to be armed.

The suspect was then arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Anyone with more information about the shooting was urged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.