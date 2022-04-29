Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run in Muncie that killed man on his birthday

MUNCIE — A man accused of hitting and killing a man in 2018 in Muncie and leaving the scene has been arrested, police said.

Mitchel Materson was charged Thursday with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to online court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators learned Materson "was white as a ghost" and told someone he had just hit a deer.

He eventually told others he hit Joe Minor Jr. and was laughing during some conversations, according to the affidavit.

Minor was struck about an hour before his 27th birthday near Colonial Crest Apartments on South Morrison Road in Muncie.

He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where he died on his birthday.

Police believe Minor was struck almost an hour and a half before someone found him and called police.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine Materson was driving and struck Minor, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A vigil was held just days after he was killed to remember him.

Friends and family of Joe Minor Jr. say they will remember his as a “good, smart kid.” @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/AIrxcX3MkX — Andrew Smith (@AndrewSmithNews) October 17, 2018

During the vigil, his mother, Teresa, said she just wanted to know why.

"I guess I just want to know why," Teresa said. "Why you would leave somebody just lay there, brain-damaged, choking on blood, leave them to die with no regard to human life."