Man charged in death of infant enters plea deal, to serve less than 7 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS — The man charged in connection to the death of a one-year-old child in January 2021 will spend less than seven years in prison after entering a plea agreement.

As part of the plea deal, Carl Hensley was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the death of one-year-old Bradley Dunaway.

Hensley faced charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery after the death of the infant at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, but the charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

According to previous reports, Hensley was arrested one day after police were called to the hospital for significant trauma to the child.

The child died from blunt force trauma according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Hensley was sentenced to 16 years in prison; however, Hensley will spend just seven years behind bars and two years in Community Corrections work release.

Hensley was credited with more than 800 days in jail and good time credit.

Hensley’s final five years were suspended. He will instead face 545 days of probation.