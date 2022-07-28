Man convicted of leaving the scene after hitting, killing man in wheelchair

INDIANAPOLIS — More than two years after a man was hit and killed in his motorized wheelchair, a man has been convicted of leaving the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says Mosi Wallace told police he knew he had sit something on the night of January 10, 2020, but could not see what it was because it was dark and rainy.

The crash, which killed George Williamson, happened at the intersection of E. 30th Street and Bolton Avenue.

"[Wallace] continued driving and later saw that a man had been killed in a hit-and-run incident on East 30th Street on social media," a news release from the prosecutor's office read.

Police found multiple car parts across lanes of traffic and were able to match those fragments to a truck at Wallace's home. He was found guilty after a two day trial.

Wallace's sentencing is scheduled for September 15.