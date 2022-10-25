Man convicted of murder in case that was Indianapolis' 200th homicide of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — The man charged with committing the 200th homicide of 2020 has been found guilty after a two-day jury trial.

Dashawn Williams was convicted this week of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the October 2020 fatal robbery of Michael Williams on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, on the night of the murder, officers located Michael Williams inside of his vehicle, after it crashed into the tree line in the 3600 block of Lawnview Lane. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and his foot was on the gas pedal.

Michael Williams' mother informed investigators that he was home the night of the murder and received two calls before leaving the house. Further investigation revealed that Dashawn Williams was the last person to text the victim prior to the murder. The texts inferred the two were planning to meet for a transaction, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage at the address in the text messages shows the crime occur, according to court documents.

"Young people participating in gun transactions via social media are being seen on a far-too-consistent basis,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The knowledge of the presence of a deadly weapon during an interaction raises tensions and increases the likelihood of an incident turning deadly. This verdict reflects justice, but a mother has lost her son due to an incident involving the unnecessary presence of firearms.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for December 1 at 2 p.m.