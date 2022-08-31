Man convicted of neglect, drug possession charges in 4-year-old boy's death

RUSHVILLE — A man has been found guilty in a case surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy in September last year.

Robert S. Geise, the boyfriend of the child's mother, was convicted on three of the five counts against him, the most severe of which — a neglect charge — is a level 1 felony, online court records show.

A jury found Geise guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury as well as counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a device or substance used to interfere in a drug or alcohol screening.

He also faced two other counts: aggravated battery against a defendant less than 18 years old, of which he was found not guilty, and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, which was dismissed.

Geise was arrested late last year after the boy fell off an outdoor playset.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call after the boy fell and was unresponsive around 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to the Rush County Sheriff's Office. The boy died about an hour later at Rush Memorial Hospital.

The Rush County Coroner's Office determined the boy, Sylas A Fleix-Glass, died of blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen. The death was ruled a homicide.

Geise is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 19 at Rush Superior Court.

If convicted, he faces up to 20-40 years imprisonment on the neglect charge. The possession charges are a level 6 felony and a misdemeanor and therefore carry lesser penalties.