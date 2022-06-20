Man dies days after being shot at motel on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died as the result of a shooting last week at a motel on the city's east side, officials say.

Elexis Washington, 36, was pronounced dead Monday, nearly four days after he was shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Police found Washington wounded while responding about 6 p.m. Thursday to the Country Hearth Inn & Suites, 8850 E. 21st St., for a person shot.

Washington was outside a room being treated by bystanders when police arrived. Responders then provided first aid to Washington until he was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, Foley said.

Homicide detectives later took over the investigation.

The official cause and manner of Washington's death have not been determined.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Dustin Keedy at 317-327-3475 or Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

This is the city's 101st confirmed homicide, Foley said. The 100th was an inmate's death Sunday at the Marion County Jail.