Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting

IMPD car
Provided/IMPD
IMPD car
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 11:53:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. That's near W 46th Street and Lafayette Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot inside one of the homes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released and no information about a possible suspect was provided

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!