Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. That's near W 46th Street and Lafayette Road.
Officers found a man who had been shot inside one of the homes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been released and no information about a possible suspect was provided
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.
