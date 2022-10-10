Man found dead, with signs of trauma on Indianapolis' southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead with signs of possible trauma Monday afternoon on the city's southeast side, police say.

Officers found the man while responding just after 12 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue for a report of a person down, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near where East Troy Avenue intersects with Draper Street and is right next to Interstate 65.

At some point, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not determined a cause or manner of death, but IMPD had homicide detectives investigating at the scene.

Officials haven't disclosed the name of the deceased man.

IMPD Detective Gary Toms is investigating and can be reached at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Toms@indy.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).