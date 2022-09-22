Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been found convicted of murder.

A judge found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on all other charges against him, including the following:



Burglary

Theft where value of property is between $750 and $50k — three counts

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injuring

Criminal confinement

Burglary of a dwelling — two counts

Auto theft

Carrying a handgun without a license

An enhancement of murder of a fetus was never filed because the state could not prove Taylor knew Blackburn was pregnant, a judge tells WRTV.

Taylor is one of three people accused of Blackburn's murder. In December, a judge declared a mistrial during jury selection after some of the jurors told the judge they had information about the case and victim "that could have tainted their decision."

Taylor was charged with murder, burglary, theft, robbery, criminal confinement and other crimes in the Nov. 10, 2015, shooting that killed Blackburn, 28, who was 12-weeks pregnant at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.