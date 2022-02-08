Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND — A 32-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle Monday evening in Richmond, according to police.

Richmond Police Department officers were called to investigate the shooting around 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South 23rd Street.

Officers arrived and found Erik Michael dead inside a vehicle, Capt. Curt Leverton said in a media release.

A couple of blocks away, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office helped officers find two other people who were in the vehicle, Leverton said. They said there was an argument in the vehicle before a gun was involved.

As of midnight Tuesday, Leverton said no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.