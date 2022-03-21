Man found shot inside crashed car on northeast side of Indianapolis dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot inside a crashed car early Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis has died, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 7900 block of East 38th Street. This is near North Franklin Road.

They arrived and found the man and a woman inside the car, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. They were both taken to a hospital.

The man later died, Burris said. The woman had minor injuries from the crash and is stable.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the community, Burris said.

At this time, additional details, including the man's identity, haven't been released.

The man's death remains under investigation by Detective Gary Toms. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.