Man found shot, lying in someone's yard in Indianapolis dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they were found shot and lying down in someone's yard late Monday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the man in someone's yard and unresponsive, according to an officer at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

His identity hasn't been released at this time.

The officer at the scene told WRTV they aren't sure if he was shot on Arthington Boulevard or somewhere else. The officer said they didn't receive any reports of shots fired around the time the man was found.

The case remains under investigation by IMPD Homicide Detective Steven Gray. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477) or online.

WRTV Photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.

