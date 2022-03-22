Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man found shot, lying in someone's yard in Indianapolis dies

3600 arthington blvd.jpg
WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
A man is dead after he was shot and found lying in someone's yard late in the night on Monday, March 22, 2022, on the northeast side of Indinapaolis.
3600 arthington blvd.jpg
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 06:57:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they were found shot and lying down in someone's yard late Monday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found the man in someone's yard and unresponsive, according to an officer at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

His identity hasn't been released at this time.

The officer at the scene told WRTV they aren't sure if he was shot on Arthington Boulevard or somewhere else. The officer said they didn't receive any reports of shots fired around the time the man was found.

The case remains under investigation by IMPD Homicide Detective Steven Gray. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS(8477) or online.

WRTV Photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH