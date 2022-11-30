Man found shot to death in subdivision on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in a subdivision on the city's east side, police say.
Officers located the man unresponsive in a grassy area as they responded about 2 a.m. to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive for a report of a person down. This is near the intersection of English Avenue and South Franklin Road.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrest has been made, but police say there is no known threat to the public. Homicide detectives are investigating.
IMPD asked that anyone with more information contact Detective Stephanie Herr at 317-327-3475 or Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.
