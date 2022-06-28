LAKE COUNTY — A man from Milwaukee was arrested Monday after Indiana State Police said he shot at a trooper during a chase in Lake County.

The trooper, assigned to the Toll Road District, stopped to check on a disabled vehicle around 3:20 p.m. near the Calumet Avenue exit ramp when the driver of the car sped away, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a press release.

The chase continued into Hammond where the suspect, a 39-year-old man, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fired shots at the trooper, Fifield said. The trooper then terminated the chase due to traffic conditions.

A short time later, the driver was involved in a crash and tried to hide in the Little Calumet River, Fifield said. Deputies from the Lake County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit were able to find the suspect who was trying to swim away from troopers.

The man was eventually given clothes to put on, arrested and taken to the hospital for medical clearance before going to jail, Fifield said. Formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

He is also wanted for questioning in connection with a police investigation in Milwaukee, but Fifield did not have additional details to release regarding the investigation.