Man killed after being 'intentionally' run over by car; suspect in custody: Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested on allegations she killed a man by running him over with a vehicle early Friday on the city's north side, police say.

Andre Smith, 26, was found lying on the ground underneath a vehicle when officers responded to a report of an accident near East 82nd Street and Clearwater Point, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of East 82nd Street. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman who police have identified as a suspect was at the scene at the time and was taken into custody. She has not been formally charged.

Police say the incident stemmed from a suspected domestic dispute. Smith's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Shue at 317-327-3475 or Gregory.Shue@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.