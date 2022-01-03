Man killed by hit-and-run driver, IMPD homicide detectives investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was possibly intentionally struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to investigate the incident in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street around 9:15 a.m. This is near West 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

As detectives started to investigate the incident, they determined it was possibly an intentional act and are investigating the incident as a homicide, Burris said.

Additional information has not been confirmed at this time.

