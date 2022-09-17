Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 5100 block of Winterberry Drive just after midnight for a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers located an adult man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact IMPD Homicide Detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.