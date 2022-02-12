Man killed in Thursday shooting in Indianapolis: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was pronounced dead Friday after being shot the night before in the city's Devington neighborhood.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, according to IMPD spokesman William Young.

Police officers found the man critically wounded and he was transported to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead by hospital medical staff, Young said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Mark Howard at at 317-327-3475 or Mark.Howard@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.