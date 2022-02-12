2 killed in U.S. 50 crash in Jennings County: Indiana State Police

HAYDEN — Two people died in a head-on crash early Friday involving three vehicles on U.S. 50 in Jennings County, Indiana State Police said.

Troopers with the Versailles post responded just after 8 a.m., according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Police identified the deceased as driver Halle Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky and Skyler Short, 20, of Hanover, Indiana. Short was a passenger in Elliott's vehicle.

Elliott was driving eastbound on U.S. 50 near County Road 575 West between Seymour and North Vernon when her Chevy Cruze crossed the center line and struck the rear of a trailer pulled by a Freightliner semi.

The collision made the Chevy turn sideways into the path of a Ford Edge, which then struck the passenger side of the Chevy, causing it to overturn off the north side of the road, , Wheeles said.

Both Elliott and Short were pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

U.S. 50 was closed for about four hours for a crash investigation and cleanup.