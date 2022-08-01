Watch Now
Man killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police says

Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 01, 2022
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police.

Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road 129 near Benham Road in Ripley County. The 2006 Ford was being driven by a 68-year-old woman from Vevay.

The F-350 crossed the center line and into the path of a silver 2015 Ford Escape that was going southbound. Police are still investigating what caused the F-350 to cross the centerline.

Lenord R. Sheldon Jr., 66, of Elizabethtown, was driving the Ford Escape when both vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lanes.

Sheldon sustained fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.

Sheldon's wife, 59, was a passenger in his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by a medical helicopter for treatment.

The driver of the F-350 was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

According to ISP, toxicology results are pending at this time.

This is a developing story.

