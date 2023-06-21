Man on U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list captured in Avon

AVON — An Indiana man who was placed on the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list last week was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Avon.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is the suspect in an August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama. U.S. Marshals also want Smiley for federal bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to the release, investigators with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information over the weekend that led them to Smiley’s location. Early Tuesday task force members observed Smiley at a residence in Avon and requested additional GLRFTF members for assistance. Indiana State Police SWAT was also notified, and a search warrant for the address was obtained.

Smiley surrendered peacefully eventually and was safely placed in custody after ISP SWAT initiated a surround and callout with GLRFTF members maintaining the perimeter at the residence.

Smiley was convicted in 2019 for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting in Fort Wayne, receiving a five-year sentence in prison, with two years suspended.

“I commend the Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers who worked tirelessly to get a dangerous fugitive off the street. A special thanks is due to the attentive public who played a part in the arrest of Joshua Smiley,” said Ronald L. Davis, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. “We truly appreciate those who take it upon themselves to provide information that helps us make our communities safer.”