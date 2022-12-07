Man recorded pointing gun at teen during road rage incident sentenced to anger management, community service

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenwood man is now convicted for pointing a gun at a teen during a May 2022 road rage incident.

Charles Kuhn pleaded guilty to on November 29 to pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and received a 365-day suspended sentence.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed criminal recklessness and battery charges against Kuhn.

Kuhn will have to perform 40 hours of community service and attend anger management counseling.

Wednesday night on the News at 6:00 pm, WRTV Investigates what’s behind an increase in road rage incidents and why they’re becoming more deadly.

Caden Logue, who was 17 at the time, said Kuhn threatened him after he threw a water bottle out the window while driving.

"Yeah, I understand I shouldn't have littered, but you don't need to bring a gun," Logue said in May.

Logue recorded the incident where you see a man walk up to the car he is in, open the door, show a gun, and yell while calling the teen names.

"I was frozen because I didn't have anything else to protect me with. I couldn't really do anything but sit there and record," Logue said.

His mother, Amanda Logue, said seeing the video made her furious. "I'm not going to lie I wanted to go hurt him. That's my child, I wanted to go protect him," she said.

They filed a police report with IMPD.

Pointing a gun at someone can lead to many different charges. ISP says you can be charged with intimidation, and felony charges could stem from pointing a gun at someone.

The teen said he was nervous and a bit scared and added he wishes he had never thrown the water bottle out the window. "This is no excuse, but I am also a 17-year-old kid. At the end of the day I shouldn't have thrown it out and that's on me I will take that responsibility," Caden Logue said.

"They do not wake up with the intention of disturbing your day, so calm down, relax, everybody's got to get somewhere," Amanda Logue said.

