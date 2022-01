INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a man found dead in a bathtub.

Dwight Shotts, 55, was sentenced in court on Wednesday, according to online court records.

Shotts was convicted in December of killing Anthony Cline, 35, in April 2018. According to police, Shotts called dispatchers and said he shot a man in his bathroom a week ago and didn't want to call police.

Cline's death was ruled a homicide.