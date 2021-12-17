Man sentenced to 55 years for role in pizza delivery driver's murder

MARION COUNTY — One of three men who lured Lavon Drake, a pizza delivery delivery driver, to a vacant home where he was shot and killed in 2018 has been sentenced.

Jason Epeards was sentenced to 55 years, with 45 of those years in prison, after being convicted of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in October.

“Today’s resolution marks the end of a long and difficult process for the Drake family, who have exemplified fortitude and grace for more than three years as we worked to obtain justice on behalf of Lavon,” Prosecutor Mears said.

Two other men charged in connection to Drake's death have already been sentenced.

Jasean Dale was sentenced to 60 years in prison in July after he was convicted in June of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to online court records.

Juwann Terry pleaded guilty to murder and robbery and received a 60-year sentence in 2019.

