Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2020 gas station murder

shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Shutterstock
File photo of jail cell
shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 14:36:58-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was convicted of killing a man at a gas station in 2020 was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Maurice Lillie was convicted of murder in May after a one-day jury trial, according to the prosecutor's office.

Lillie was charged in connection with the stabbing death of Dustin McClennon on May 26, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 38th Street in Indianapolis.

PREVIOUS | 'Do you want to help hide a dead body?': Man convicted in May 2020 stabbing, beating death

According to the prosecutor's office, Lillie approached McClennon at a gas station claiming he disrespected his wife. He also used a golf club to hit McClennon several times in the head and back before dragging his body behind the gas station.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!