Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2020 gas station murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was convicted of killing a man at a gas station in 2020 was sentenced to 55 years in prison, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Maurice Lillie was convicted of murder in May after a one-day jury trial, according to the prosecutor's office.

Lillie was charged in connection with the stabbing death of Dustin McClennon on May 26, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 38th Street in Indianapolis.

According to the prosecutor's office, Lillie approached McClennon at a gas station claiming he disrespected his wife. He also used a golf club to hit McClennon several times in the head and back before dragging his body behind the gas station.