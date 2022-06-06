Man sentenced to 75 years for 2019 shooting that killed woman, badly injured another

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was ordered to serve 75 years in prison for shooting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

A judge sentenced Jermaine M. Lamar Monday after a jury found him guilty on all counts against him in April.

Those counts include murder, attempted murder and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, online court records show.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears alleged Lamar fatally shot Latashia Sims and severely wounded the other woman in November 2019. Sims was asleep in the back seat of a truck when Lamar shot her in the head, according to court documents.

Documents allege Lamar shot the women because one of them was talking to his friend too much.

It happened Nov. 20, 2019 near Interstate 465 and Washington Street.

The surviving victim told police Lamar was driving her and Sims home after leaving a friend's house and he began to yell at her during the drive. He then pulled over and shot Sims, who was asleep in the backseat, then shot the surviving victim in the left side of her head, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lamar then flagged down a Hendrick's County Sheriff's Deputy in Plainfield, where the two women were found with gunshot wounds, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lamar denied shooting the women when speaking with police. He told them he pulled over so they could use the restroom when another vehicle pulled up behind him, started fighting with him, and fired shots, according to court documents.

Lamar told police he was struck with a handgun, but detectives said they did not observe such injuries.

WRTV Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.